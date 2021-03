Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 23:06 Hits: 8

The chief executives of Facebook, Twitter and Google have been accused of allowing the spread of dangerous conspiracy theories by not properly policing their platforms.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-lawmakers-grill-tech-bosses-on-disinformation/a-57008058?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf