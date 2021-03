Category: World Published on Friday, 26 March 2021 04:49 Hits: 7

Argentina is stopping all flights from the three Latin American nations amid fears of a new coronavirus variant entering the country. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-digest-argentina-suspends-flights-from-brazil-chile-mexico/a-57009203?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf