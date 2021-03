Category: World Published on Friday, 26 March 2021 06:58 Hits: 6

Eritrean troops have faced increasing pressure to leave the Tigray region after accusations of serious human rights abuses. Ethiopia has announced an agreement.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ethiopian-pm-eritrean-troops-to-leave-tigray/a-57009807?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf