Category: World Published on Friday, 26 March 2021 05:04 Hits: 8

The CEOs of tech giants Facebook, Twitter and Google faced a grilling in Congress Thursday as lawmakers tried to draw them into acknowledging their companies’ roles in fueling the January insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and rising COVID-19 vaccine misinformation.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210326-us-congress-grills-big-tech-ceos-on-misinformation-capitol-siege