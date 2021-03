Category: World Published on Friday, 26 March 2021 07:25 Hits: 8

The United States and Britain turned up the international pressure on Myanmar's ruling junta on Thursday by blacklisting military-controlled businesses, but troops reportedly shot dead nine more protesters in the generals' campaign to crush dissent.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210326-despite-international-pressure-myanmar-s-ruling-junta-continues-to-crush-dissent