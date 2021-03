Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 20:27 Hits: 3

ANKARA :Turkey has begun initial talks to procure the Sputnik-V vaccine from Russia, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday, adding Ankara would receive a total of 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from various suppliers by the end of May.

