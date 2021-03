Category: World Published on Friday, 26 March 2021 02:33 Hits: 8

Australia on Friday reported its first locally acquired coronavirus case in more than a week after a 26-year-old man tested positive, prompting authorities to place restrictions on hospitals, retirement homes and disability centres.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/australia-reports-first-locally-acquired-covid-19-case-in-a-week-14495582