News roundup: Trump gets blame for 400,000 American COVID-19 deaths; no 'crisis' at border

In today's not-quite news, a much-awaited White House press conference once again proved an exercise in media narcissism over substance. In the day's actual news, however, there was quite a bit going on. Here's some of what you may have missed:

Experts estimate that Trump's handling of COVID-19 pandemic cost 400,000 American lives

Biden transition team warned about urgent need to increase space for unaccompanied kids, report says

New research finds 'no crisis or surge' as a result of Biden immigration policies

Georgia GOP 'hijacked' two-page bill to sneak in nearly 100 pages of voting rights restrictions

Dr. Rachel Levine makes history—and makes a promise to support and advocate for transgender youth

From the community:

Tucker Carlson Goes Full Insurrectionist: Promotes AR-15's to Use Against Government

Why We Need Student Loan Debt Relief: One Man's Story of Deception, Fraud, and Consequences

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2022853

