Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 11:28 Hits: 3

Alan Turing's image, along with a landmark mathematical formula he developed, will be featured on Britain's highest-value bank note.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/britain-unveils-%C2%A350-alan-turing-bank-note-celebrating-wwii-codebreaker/a-56985991?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf