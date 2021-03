Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 15:34 Hits: 3

Joachim Löw’s farewell tour as head coach of Germany’s national team begins with a World Cup qualifier against Iceland. The game goes ahead despite a COVID-19 outbreak in the squad. Follow the build-up in DW’s live blog.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/live-germany-vs-iceland-world-cup-qualifiers/a-56984165?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf