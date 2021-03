Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 17:49 Hits: 11

African elephant populations have decreased dramatically over the past decades, due to the illegal ivory trade and habitat loss, an NGO has said. Conservationists say only 415,000 elephants remain on the continent.

