Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 19:38 Hits: 12

The BioNTech-Pfizer coronavirus vaccine is now being tested on young children under-12, with efficacy data expected later this year. The vaccine makers hope the shot can be administered to kids by 2022.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/covid-19-biontech-pfizer-vaccine-to-begin-trials-on-children-infants/a-57007394?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf