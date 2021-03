Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 11:43 Hits: 3

The owners of a giant container vessel blocking the Suez Canal said Thursday they were facing "extreme difficulty" refloating it, prompting Egypt to suspend navigation through one of the world's busiest shipping lanes.

