Suez Canal: Race against time to free stuck ship as traffic backs up

Thursday, 25 March 2021

Efforts to free a beached container vessel stuck in Egypt's Suez Canal entered a third day on Thursday. The Ever Given ran aground diagonally across the canal during a dust storm on Tuesday, blocking traffic in both directions, and there are now fears the vessel could cause serious delays to shipping around the world, with dozens of ships already backed up at either side of the waterway.

