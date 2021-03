Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 19:34 Hits: 11

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Thursday he is convinced he will be able to stop voting rights restrictions as Republicans across the country seek to impose such limits in the wake of the 2020 election. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/03/26/biden-says-he-is-convinced-he-will-be-able-to-stop-voting-rights-restrictions