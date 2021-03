Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 19:33 Hits: 11

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday said it will be hard to meet a May 1 deadline to withdraw the last U.S. troops from Afghanistan, but said he did not think they would still be there next year. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/03/26/biden-says-unlikely-us-troops-will-still-be-in-afghanistan-next-year