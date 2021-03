Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 09:08 Hits: 3

One in three Danes would decline to get a COVID-19 shot using AstraZeneca's vaccine, local media outlets TV 2 and Politiken reported late on Wednesday, citing a recent survey.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/denmark-astrazeneca-vaccine-covid-19-14488324