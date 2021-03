Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 15:48 Hits: 4

PARIS: A Vincent Van Gogh painting of a Paris street scene that had been held in a private collection for more than a century, sold for €14 million (US$16.50 million) at auction on Thursday (Mar 25). Auction house Sotheby's had set an estimated value of between €5 million and €8 million for A ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/van-gogh-a-street-scene-in-montmartre-14-million-euros-auction-14490956