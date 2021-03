Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 17:10 Hits: 11

LIMA :Peru said on Thursday it had confirmed a record high of 11,260 new cases of coronavirus in a single day amid a new more contagious variant first identified in Brazil, a shortage of medical equipment and near-saturated hospitals.

