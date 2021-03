Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 17:20 Hits: 11

France reported that 4,709 people were in hospital intensive care units with COVID-19 on Thursday, an increase of 58 on a day earlier and a new 2021 high.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/france-reports-4-709-people-in-intensive-care-with-covid-19-a-14491710