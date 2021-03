Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 18:52 Hits: 11

Iraq received 336,000 doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, the first sent there under the global COVAX vaccine-sharing scheme.

