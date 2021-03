Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 14:38 Hits: 3

Vasfije Krasniqi-Goodman, who was abused by Serb policemen as a teenager, is demanding justice from her parliament seat.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/3/25/from-texas-to-kosovo-rape-survivor-returns-as-part-of-new-govt