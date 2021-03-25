Tragic Moment : Rohingya Suffer New Blow as Cox's Bazar, World's Largest Refugee Camp, Burns Down

Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 12:38 Hits: 5

We get an update on a massive fire at the world’s largest refugee camp: the Rohingya refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. The fire killed at least 15 people and displaced 45,000 this week, with hundreds possibly still missing. Bangladeshi authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, which destroyed about 17,000 shelters as the blaze ripped through the crowded camp, leaving behind scenes of utter destruction and despair as people were separated from their loved ones. Nearly a million Rohingya refugees live in southern Bangladesh, often in squalid and dangerous conditions, after fleeing a brutal military crackdown in Burma in 2017. Tun Khin, Rohingya activist and president of the Burmese Rohingya Organisation UK, says it is a “very, very tragic moment for the Rohingya people.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/3/25/coxs_bazar_rohingya_refugees