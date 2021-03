Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 06:50 Hits: 10

AIZAWL, India (Reuters) - Strung across remote mountain settlements, a secret network of activists and volunteers is helping spirit hundreds of defecting Myanmar policemen away from the military’s brutal crackdown on dissent and into relative safety in a small northeastern Indian state. Read full story

