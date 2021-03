Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 07:24 Hits: 10

(Reuters) - The United States is planning to impose sanctions on two conglomerates controlled by Myanmar's military over its Feb. 1 coup and deadly crackdown on demonstrators, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/03/25/factbox-myanmar-military-companies-to-be-sanctioned-by-us