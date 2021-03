Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 07:24 Hits: 10

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was in a stable and satisfactory condition after his allies raised the alarm over his health, the Interfax news agency reported on Thursday, citing Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/03/25/jailed-kremlin-critic-navalny-in-stable-condition---interfax