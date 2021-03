Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 03:57 Hits: 8

SINGAPORE: Low tide overnight has slowed efforts to dislodge a 400m long, 224,000-tonne container vessel that has choked traffic in both directions along the Suez Canal and created the world's largest shipping jam. The Ever Given vessel ran aground diagonally across the single-lane stretch of the ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/suez-canal-ever-given-ship-stuck-block-route-traffic-jam-14486784