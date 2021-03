Category: World Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 08:30 Hits: 0

Wash your hands — hand hygiene has turned out to be essential during the COVID pandemic. Water imagery also plays a role in quirky everyday German idioms.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/german-water-idioms-in-honor-of-world-water-day/a-55821326?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf