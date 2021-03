Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 16:03 Hits: 0

While flights to the popular holiday island of Mallorca are still possible, domestic tourism is to be put on hold. The industry has reacted with incomprehension. Many are facing bankruptcy.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/lockdown-extension-in-germany-disappointment-for-the-travel-industry/a-56962576?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf