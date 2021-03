Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 16:23 Hits: 0

A strong start to the season had many tipping Leverkusen for Champions League qualification. But a shocking dip in form has convinced the club to sack coach Peter Bosz. Can newcomer Hannes Wolf turn their season around?

