Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 14:15 Hits: 0

Native insects have few defenses against the invasive hornets, which can quickly eradicate an entire hive of honeybees. But experts in Japan say the "murder hornet" serves as an important part of the broader ecosystem.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/aggressive-asian-hornets-gain-foothold-in-pacific-northwest/a-56973491?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf