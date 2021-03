Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 15:27 Hits: 5

Antony Blinken has told allies that the US will not force them to make "us-or-them" decisions, but called for action against aggressive Chinese behavior. He reiterated US support to its allies.

