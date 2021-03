Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 16:56 Hits: 4

As the world marks the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery, more and more Portuguese with African roots are calling or a critical reappraisal of this dark chapter in history.

