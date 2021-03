Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 16:57 Hits: 5

Despite recent efforts to curb abuse, students in Bangladesh, India and Pakistan still face violence in schools. Some laws have been passed to ban the practice, but advocates say legal efforts are still not enough.

