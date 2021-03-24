Son of slain Afghan commander Massoud warns of 'civil war' if US troops leave hastily

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 14:53 Hits: 0

Ahmad Massoud, the son of Afghan commander Ahmad Shah Massoud who was assassinated by al Qaeda two days before the 9/11 attacks, granted an interview to FRANCE 24 in Paris. Massoud expressed concern at the prospect of US troops leaving the country in May, warning that a rushed exit would lead to "civil war" in Afghanistan. He also condemned last year's deal reached between the US and the Taliban, calling it a mistake.

