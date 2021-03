Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 15:41 Hits: 3

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland accused Belarus on Wednesday of persecuting its Polish minority, calling on its government to stop "taking hostages", after Polish and Belarusian media said the head of a group representing the Polish diaspora had been arrested. Read full story

