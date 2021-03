Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 18:15 Hits: 6

The United States crossed 30 million coronavirus cases on Wednesday (Mar 24), according to a Reuters tally, as states accelerate the vaccination process by lowering age limits.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-covid-19-cases-top-30-million-as-states-race-to-vaccinate-14482950