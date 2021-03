Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 15:35 Hits: 8

Although US President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats didn't manage to keep their proposed $15 hourly minimum wage in the recent stimulus package, they remain fully committed to the policy. But before they move ahead with the proposal again, they should consider some obvious ways that it might be improved.

