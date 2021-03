Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 16:30 Hits: 7

America erred in 2009-10 in curtailing the size and duration of the fiscal expansion in the aftermath of the Great Recession. Regardless of who was responsible for that mistake, President Joe Biden is right to make sure it isn’t repeated now.

