Colorado Democrat Elected After Son Killed in 2012 Aurora Shooting: Congress Must Enact Gun Control

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 12:16 Hits: 1

Following Monday’s massacre in Boulder, Colorado, we speak with Colorado state Representative Tom Sullivan, who entered politics after his son Alex was killed in the 2012 Aurora movie theater shooting. He explains how the state’s painful history of mass shootings, going back to Columbine High School in 1999, shows even in places most affected by gun violence, it can be difficult to make lasting and effective change. “It’s imperative that we get the federal government to partner with us on these things,” Sullivan says.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/3/24/boulder_colorado_mass_shooting_tom_sullivan