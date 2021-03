Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 13:19 Hits: 9

The United Nations Human Rights Council has approved a resolution to create a team to investigate Belarus's violent crackdown on demonstrators protesting against an election last year that authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka claims to have won.

