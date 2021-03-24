Laura Ingraham attacks Dems for 'preferring' undocumented Iimmigrants to 'anyone who voted for Trump' — it didn't end well

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 13:52 Hits: 11

"I'll take the folks who believe in the American dream."

Laura Ingraham tried to attack Democrats Tuesday night in yet another Fox News segment on the "crisis" at America's southern border, insisting that it's "just a fact" that Democratic voters "prefer" undocumented immigrants "to anyone who ever voted for Trump."

It did not end well for her or for the MAGA crowd.

Fox News and some of the more mainstream news media have been harping on the influx of undocumented immigrants seeking asylum, especially unaccompanied children, but a Washington Post study reveals it is mostly just a "predictable seasonal shift."

Ingraham, meanwhile, has defended a white supremacist, said immigrants destroy "the America we love," and announced she was "sickened" that President Joe Biden called out racism in America.

