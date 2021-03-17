Palestine Receives 60,000 Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines via COVAX

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 22:35 Hits: 2

Palestine authorities received on Wednesday over 60,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines via the COVAX mechanism. The shipment will be allocated to Gaza and the West Bank.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry spokesman Kamal al-Shakhra, the country will start its vaccination campaign with 38,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 24,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Vaccine doses from #COVAX arrived today: 61,440 doses headed for both #Gaza and #WestBank. Official launch by Palestine MoH takes place this Sunday, kicking off its national COVID-19 vaccination programme.#PlayYourRole, protect others – #GetVaccinatedpic.twitter.com/PEdGWROuTr March 17, 2021

However, AstraZeneca's doses won't be administered until the World Health Organization finishes the review on safety reports.

The vaccination campaign begins on Sunday as medical personnel, people over 65 years old, and those with deadly conditions will be prioritized. Like Israel, which has the second-largest vaccination rate globally, it refuses to support the Palestinian people by sharing COVID-19 vaccines in the occupied territory.

