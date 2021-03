Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 11:38 Hits: 8

Manchester City are to install more than 5,000 rail seats at the Etihad Stadium in order to take advantage of any potential change in the law to allow safe standing.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/sport/football-manchester-city-rail-seats-safe-standing-area-14480386