Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 11:40 Hits: 8

Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai's deputy ruler and for decades one of the most influential figures in international horseracing, has died, Dubai's ruler said on Wednesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/sport/dubai-deputy-ruler-sheikh-hamdan--prominent-horse-racing-figure--dies-14478976