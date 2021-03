Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 08:39 Hits: 9

France will reopen its embassy in Libya’s capital Tripoli next week in a gesture of support to the conflict-ravaged country’s interim government, President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210324-france-to-reopen-libyan-embassy-in-show-of-support-for-interim-government