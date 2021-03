Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 08:05 Hits: 8

About 1.4 million fewer people received care for tuberculosis in 2020 than in 2019, the WHO estimates. The disease kills 1.5 million people every year, even though it's curable and there is a vaccine for children.

