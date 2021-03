Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 08:30 Hits: 8

AstraZeneca has said it is standing by its coronavirus vaccine after a US agency raised concerns about trial results that showed the shot to be highly effective in preventing Covid-19.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210324-astrazeneca-defends-covid-19-vaccine-after-us-agency-questions-trial-results