Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 08:25 Hits: 7

TOKYO (Reuters) - An online advertisement featuring a woman saying the debate over gender equality is outdated has sparked furore in Japan for being sexist, a month after an outcry over sexist comments by the former Olympics organising chief saw him step down. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/03/24/advert-saying-gender-equality-is-039outdated039-sparks-outrage-in-japan