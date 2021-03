Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 20:31 Hits: 0

Christie's London sold a painting portraying a healthcare worker as a superhero for €19.5 million on Tuesday, the most ever paid for a work by Banksy, who donated the work to a Southhampton hospital last May.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/banksy-superhero-nurse-painting-sells-for-record-price-to-fund-nhs/a-56965313?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf